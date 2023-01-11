Carl Hanley Martin
CARL HANLEY MARTIN, 78, of Culloden, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born September 26, 1944, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Allen and Virginia Martin. His wife Lydia Ruth Martin also preceded him in death along with three sisters, Betty Duty, Erma Napier, and Linda Martin; and one brother, Robert Martin. Carl retired from Special Metals with 30 years of service and was a member of Farmdale Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea (Dick) Woodard of Culloden, and Heather (Tommy) Cyrus of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Jeff (Annemarie) Martin of Baton Rouge, La., eight grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Casey, Shelby (Chris) Eskins, Lydia Cyrus, Levi Cyrus, Alex Martin, Tyler Martin, Brandy Boling, and Skylar Woodard; and six great-grandchildren, Parker, Rylan, Lilliana, Lena, Max, and Carson.

