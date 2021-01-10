CARL KENNETH WARD, 91, of Kenova, W.Va., uncle to Beth Willis and Cristy Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of December 9, 2020. He was born June 13, 1929, in Happy Holler, W.Va., son to the late Frank and Mabel Ward. After his service with the U.S. Army in the Korean War, Carl came back to finish his bachelor’s in teaching at Marshall University. He went on to contribute to the Ceredo-Kenova community immensely. Eventually garnering the most championships by a single coach in West Virginia history, Carl’s real contribution was his ability to bring the community together and help the younger generations succeed in every facet of life. C-K High School’s Football Field was eventually named after both Carl and his best friend and assistant coach, Dale Craycraft. Carl was an avid church member at First Baptist Church of Kenova. He is preceded by his sister, Wanda Ward Franklin, and his great-nephews, Seth and Corey Willis. He is survived by his nieces, Beth Willis and Cristy Franklin, as well as his great-niece, Meredith Ashlee Willis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family held a private ceremony December 17, 2020. A public celebration of life will be held on Ward-Craycraft Field on Carl’s birthday, June 13, 2021. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting his family with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. 

