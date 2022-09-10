CARL LEE COFFMAN, 97, peacefully passed away at home on August 30, 2022.
Carl was born on April 4, 1925, in the east end of Huntington, W.Va. As a child growing up during the Depression, he loved baseball, boxing and going to the movies.
He attended Huntington East High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Navy. Carl entered the Navy during WWII and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters on the USS Tuscaloosa. He also served in the Army after his tenure in the Navy ended.
Carl was a police officer for the Huntington Police Department for 22 years. For much of that time he was a plain-clothes police detective recovering stolen goods and solving criminal cases. He attended Marshall University and the FBI Academy as part of his police training.
After retirement from the police department, Carl began his own security system company. He installed security systems until he retired in his late 80's.
Carl was an avid golfer for much of his life and had two hole-in-ones to his credit. He was also a lifelong member of the Freemasons. Carl was always resolute in his faith in God and he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Carl was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gobel and Ouida Coffman, his brothers, Frank Coffman and Robert Coffman, and his wife of more than 50 years, Clara Jean Coffman.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla J Hager (Coffman) and granddaughters, Erin White, and Kelli Riley (Young) as well as many nieces and nephews, including a very special nephew Ner Fletcher Brown of Proctorville, Ohio.
Many thanks to Heritage Center, St. Mary's Home Healthcare, Village Care, Hospice of Huntington and other special caregivers.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on September 12 at Woodmere Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hospice of Huntington.
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
