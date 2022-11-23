Carl Lowell Eden
SYSTEM

CARL LOWELL EDEN, 86 of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 2, 1936, in Barboursville, W.Va. Carl was the rock of his family, a great hunter and loved the outdoors. He was always eager to share a joke, tell a story or offer his wisdom. A son of the late Bennie and Alma Hunter Edens. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Sherwood Edens. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Boggess Eden; three daughters, Carla Ore (Michael) of Barboursville, Andi York (Chris) of Virginia and Pam (Scott) Dalton of Barboursville; sister Louise Thacker; grandchildren Nicholas Ore (Daisy) and great-granddaughter Emilia, Michaela McCaw (Chase), Zack York, Zack Edens (Sierra) and great-grandson Knox, and Lindsay Jarrell. Honoring Carl's request, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

