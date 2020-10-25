Essential reporting in volatile times.

CARL R. WILKES II, 43, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at home. He was born on June 15, 1977, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Runyon Wilkes. He is survived by his father, Carl R. Wilkes Sr., and son, Bryce Wilkes, both of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Shamari Miller of Nashville, Tenn.; and sister, Heather Hampton of Huntington, W.Va. He also leaves behind a nephew, JD (Brittni) Hampton; niece, Carley (Ryan) Napier; two great-nephews, Carson and Caleb Hampton; and three great-nieces, Caroline, Caliya Hampton and Harper Napier. He has several aunts, uncles and cousins who will also miss him. He had a very special four-legged friend, Piper, that he absolutely adored. He was such a great man, and all who knew him loved him. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

