Carl Reed Jr. Edwards

CARL REED EDWARDS JR., 74 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church with Minister Phillip Stapleton officiating. Interment will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Carl was born May 22, 1948, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Reed Edwards Sr. and the late Dorothy Neace Edwards. Carl was an operator with the South Point Ethanol Plant. He was a veteran serving in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church, member of the American Legion Post 93, Ceredo VFW 8429 and the DAV in Kenova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Stender; brother Daniel Lynn Edwards and one grandson, Tanner Reed Edwards. Survivors include his beloved wife Kathy Brewer Edwards; three sons and daughters-in-law, Carl Edwards III (Marsha), Brian Edwards (Wanda) and Matthew Edwards (Ivy); one sister and brother-in-law, Linda McCloud (Pearley); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his church family and a host of friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

