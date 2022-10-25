Carl Reed Jr. Edwards

CARL REED EDWARDS JR., 74 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church with Minister Phillip Stapleton officiating. Interment will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Carl was born May 22, 1948, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Reed Edwards Sr. and the late Dorothy Neace Edwards. Carl was an operator with the South Point Ethanol Plant. He was a veteran serving in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church, member of the American Legion Post 93, Ceredo VFW 8429 and the DAV in Kenova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Stender; brother Daniel Lynn Edwards and one grandson, Tanner Reed Edwards. Survivors include his beloved wife Kathy Brewer Edwards; three sons and daughters-in-law, Carl Edwards III (Marsha), Brian Edwards (Wanda) and Matthew Edwards (Ivy); one sister and brother-in-law, Linda McCloud (Pearley); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his church family and a host of friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Kevin Dwayne Harshbarger
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
- Autumn Colors Express trains resume W.Va. excursions
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Jeffrey E. Hood
- Herd defeats James Madison 26-12
- No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in Chili Fest raffle
- Huntington High keeps Shield, beats Knights 41-21
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland, 41-21
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 soccer championships
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter "Scary & Hairy" adoption event
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, football
- Photos: Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Halloween celebration at Ona Speedway
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe defeats Poca 4-1 for sectional title
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. George Washington, football