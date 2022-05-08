CARL RUSSELL WILKES SR., 66, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehab. He was born August 19, 1955, to the late Dickie and Doris Mays Wilkes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Wilkes; second wife, Janice Hamlin-Wilkes; son, Carl Wilkes II; and four brothers, Steve Wilkes, Teddy, Terry and Todd Mays Sr. Carl is survived by his daughter and future son-in-law, Heather Hampton and Robert Jewett Jr. of Huntington; four grandchildren, Jon Derek (Brittni) Hampton of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, Carley (Ryan) Napier of Huntington, Bryce Wilkes of Coin, Iowa, and Sharmari Miller of Nashville, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Caleb, Caroline and Caliya Hampton and Harper Napier; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members that will miss him dearly. Carl was retired from Special Metals. He was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church, a Mason and former member of Lodge No. 53 in Huntington, and a Kentucky Colonel. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by Pastor Todd Mays at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Rome Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
