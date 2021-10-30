CARL THOMAS MOONEY, of Huntington, husband of Frances Agnes Mooney, died Oct. 29. He retired from CSX. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, with burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Although flowers will be appreciated, the family requests contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, Elks National Foundation, Chicago, Ill., or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

