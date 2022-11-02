CARLA COULTER TRAXLER, 87 of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in her home in the care of Hospice. She was born November 29, 1934, in West Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of Carl Amos Coulter and Ruby Haner Coulter. She graduated from Logan High School in 1953 and Marshall University in 1957 with a degree in Home Economics and Dietetics. She interned at Duke University as a Dietician. She was a long-time member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and a leader of adult Bible studies. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Coulter of Lynchburg, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John Roderick Traxler; two daughters, Tracey A. Berry and husband D. Brett Berry of Louisville, Kentucky and Lora B. Lebo and husband Martin E. Lebo of New Bern, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Janet Stafford Coulter of Lynchburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Lauren N. Berry, Catherine E. Smith, Donald J. Berry, Jared M. Lebo, Patrick D. Lebo, and Nathaniel J. Lebo. A future great-granddaughter is expected in December. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary and Crematory, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Teresa Deane officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville, as well as, from 1 p.m. November 3, 2022, until the start of service at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Ironton man charged with murder
- Forrest Rex Donahue
- With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter
- Colleagues, family share memories of former Cabell County circuit clerk
- Midland kicker Charles received violent threats
- Huntington City Council votes to denounce Amendment 2
- Several indicted on Lawrence County drug charges
- Rev. Howard "Jim" Franklin Jr.
- Love, friendship celebrated during Marshall homecoming
Collections
- Photos: Football fans tailgate outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Mr. and Ms. Marshall crowned during homecoming game
- Photos: Marshall Homecoming Parade 2022
- Photos: Readers share their 2022 Halloween photos
- Photos: Trunk-or-Treat at St. Mary's Center for Education
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Tri-State India Association Diwali celebration
- Photos: Halloween Candy Crane Drop
- Photos: The Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House, Saturday