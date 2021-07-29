CARLA DAWN WAUGH was born on March 8, 1977, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. Carla was the daughter of Carlos Pauley of Apple Grove, W.Va. She was the mother of Maggie Waugh (Justin Frye) of Petersburg, W.Va., Emmie Waugh of Apple Grove and Jonnie Dawn Waugh of Apple Grove. Carla was Aunt Tar Tar to Geena, Parker and Oaklynn Wears of Pliny, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her sister, Deann Pauley, mother, Debra Pauley, grandmother, Delores Cordell, grandfather, Gene Cordell, grandmother, Susie Hager, and grandfather, Ward Wheeler. Carla was a Christian mother who raised her daughters and served in Mount Zion Baptist Church. She kept her faith everywhere she went and displayed kindness to all that she met. Carla worked at the DMV in Point Pleasant, W.Va., where she made often trying circumstances easier on those around her. She always shined her light wherever she went, and she was the definition of the peculiar Christian with her generosity and lovingness. Carla finished out her legacy here on Earth on July 27, 2021, in CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. Carla is now at Jesus’ feet with her loved ones, worshiping the one she lived for. There will be a funeral service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mount Zion Church, 406 Mount Zion Road, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Family and friends may visit the church from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Church Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., will be serving the family.
