CARLA DEE BUNN, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church with Rev. Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. She was born June 11, 1945, daughter of the late Benjamin and Hazel Blankenship Bunn. She was a longtime employee of American Benefit Corporation. She was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Michael Bunn and his fiancée Brittni Ball, and a grandson who was the love of her life, Crayton. She is also survived by a brother, Greg Bunn (Brenda), and sisters Donna DeBord (Don), and Karen Williams. Carla was adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and coworkers. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to Cross Roads United Methodist Church.
