CARLIS DALE CREMEANS, 72, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Clara Cremeans, died Dec. 13. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Peaceful Valley Church. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.  McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you