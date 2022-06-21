CARLOS JAY MILLS, 80 of Beech Fork, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born August 8, 1941, a son of the late Jay and Gertrude "Pet" Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Calos Jay "C.J." Mills, and a sister Loretta Mills.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Clay, her husband Mike Clay, and grandchildren Levi Clay and Emily Clay. Other survivors include four brothers and one sister: Eldon and wife Barbara Mills, William "Buddy Boy" and wife Bessie Mills, Vernon Mills, Emory Mills, and Barbara Pauley and her husband David Pauley; and a special cousin Linda Mills Jones, whom he loved like a sister. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive to cherish his memory.
Carlos was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in West Berlin, Germany. During his life he was known as a hard-working and valued employee. His personality and sense of humor brought him many friends who helped to enrich his life.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sanders Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
