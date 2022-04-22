CARLTON RAY TABOR, 80, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1942, at Wayne, W.Va. Carlton is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty J. Collins Tabor; children, Teresa Wellman (Kevin) and Brian Todd Tabor (Cindy); granddaughter, Karson Tess Tabor; grandson, Wyatt Todd Tabor; brother, Ronald Tabor; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Bonnie Fraley; nephews, David, Greg, Jeffery and Duane Tabor; nieces, Tammy Stamper (Mike), Tonya Ross (Tim); special great-niece, Jasmine Tabor; special friend, James “Cooter” Maynard; special neighbors, Jack and Dorene Dickerson and Randy and Nancy Fry; special aunt, Liza Fraley (Roby); and his cats, Felix and Tommie. Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene Fraley Tabor, brother, Danny Tabor and wife Pansy, nephew, Paul R. Tabor, uncles, Roby and Lyle Fraley, aunt, Carol Webb, grandparents, John C. and Pearl Toney Fraley, in-laws, Woodrow and Niza Thompson Collins, and sister-in-law, Mary Francis Tabor. Carlton retired from INCO in 1995 and enjoyed his retirement with various hobbies, such as fishing with his son and grandson and watching Cincinnati Reds baseball games. He loved hot rod cars, car shows, his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him and knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Helen, Orvella, Sandy and Missy with Hospice. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, by Chaplain Tracy Call. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
