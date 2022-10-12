Carma Lee Pinson
CARMA LEE PINSON, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., wife of the late Curtiss Pinson, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 22, 1934, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harvey Ross and Della Belcher Ross. Carma Lee was retired from Owen-Illinois. Also preceding her in death were five sisters, Violetta Ross, Evelyn Asbury, Letha Blankenship, Gladys June Adams, Magdalena Ross; two brothers, Ellis and Basil Ross; and a special nephew whom she loved like a son, Anthony Mitchell. Survivors include her loving sister, Bernice Mitchell of Huntington and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13 at Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

