CARMELA SUE HACK CREMEANS, 56, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born August 24, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Leonard and Nellie Hightower Cremeans of Barboursville. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Frye. She is survived by her partner in life, Clifford "Barry" Mills; one daughter, Brandee "Hack" Griffiths (Matthew) of Ashland, Ky.; stepsons Rusty and James; one sister, Kim Eplin (Tim) of Huntington; one brother, Weston Cremeans (Becky) of Salt Rock, W.Va.; her other brother, Brian Ferguson, otherwise known as "Shadow," of Salt Rock; one granddaughter, Eryn Griffiths; nieces and nephews Elijah, Katelyn, Josiah and Seth (Cherish); a great-niece, Sloan; aunts and uncles Brenda and Donald Childers, Charlie and Joyce Hightower, and Hugh and Stella Hightower; cousins Danville and Alisha Adkins, Mark Hightower, Rick Stowers, Joyce Ann Stowers Adkins, Alexa Adkins, Kristina Lambert and Little Danville Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Weston Cremeans officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edward Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.

