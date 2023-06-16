Carol Ann Chaffin
SYSTEM

CAROL ANN CHAFFIN, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home after a prolonged illness leaving behind her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Bill Chaffin. She was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a human resource specialist.

She was born July 14, 1955, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter to the late Leo and Odessa Mills. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Jean "Sissy" Smith; brother-in-law Earnest James Smith; sister-in-law Sue Chaffin; brother-in-law Don Queen; and her beloved son-in-law, Tim Shoemaker, all eagerly awaiting her arrival home with the Lord.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you