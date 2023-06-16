CAROL ANN CHAFFIN, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home after a prolonged illness leaving behind her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Bill Chaffin. She was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a human resource specialist.
She was born July 14, 1955, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter to the late Leo and Odessa Mills. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Jean "Sissy" Smith; brother-in-law Earnest James Smith; sister-in-law Sue Chaffin; brother-in-law Don Queen; and her beloved son-in-law, Tim Shoemaker, all eagerly awaiting her arrival home with the Lord.
