CAROL ANN MONEYHUN, of Huntington, left this earthly home for heaven on Aug. 25, 2022, after a short illness. It would be a mistake to say that Carol lost her battle, she never stopped fighting. When most would have been frightened, she continued with unending optimism and positivity. Through her, we know what courage and an indomitable spirit look like. Carol will be remembered for her compassionate spirit, her love for her family and her wonderful sense of humor.
She would always give her opinion without flinching or apology if asked, but never dismissed you for your choice and always welcomed you home if things didn't work out, often accompanied by your favorite meal (maybe with a small side of "told you so"). Carol loved to cook and was quite accomplished in the kitchen and she loved spending time with her family and with her beloved dogs Jack and Jake.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Leon C. and Jo Ann Coldiron and a brother, Leon C. Coldiron Jr. She is survived by her husband, Jim Moneyhun, son Matt Goheen and daughter Tori Moneyhun, brother Rick Coldiron and numerous nieces and nephews.
While Carol's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her life and spirit. Her family invites the community to join them in a celebration of life ceremony. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville, W.Va.
Carol's family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for all they do for our loved ones and families during these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Donations can be made by check, or online at hospicehouseofhuntington.org/donate/.
