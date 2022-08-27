CAROL ANN MONEYHUN, of Huntington, left this earthly home for heaven on Aug. 25, 2022, after a short illness. It would be a mistake to say that Carol lost her battle, she never stopped fighting. When most would have been frightened, she continued with unending optimism and positivity. Through her, we know what courage and an indomitable spirit look like. Carol will be remembered for her compassionate spirit, her love for her family and her wonderful sense of humor.

She would always give her opinion without flinching or apology if asked, but never dismissed you for your choice and always welcomed you home if things didn't work out, often accompanied by your favorite meal (maybe with a small side of "told you so"). Carol loved to cook and was quite accomplished in the kitchen and she loved spending time with her family and with her beloved dogs Jack and Jake.

