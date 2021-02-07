CAROL BAUER, 81, joined her beloved Heinz Bauer in eternal peace on January 22, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. Carol was born in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Howard and Helen Setzer. A graduate of Huntington High School’s Class of ’57, she is survived by her children, Victor Beuhring, Glenn and Jennifer Beuhring and Mark and Jill Beuhring; her siblings and their spouses, Jim and Mary Setzer, Dave and Nancy Setzer, Judith and Roy White; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Marybeth Beuhring, Leo Beuhring, and her great-grandchild, Braxton Beuhring. Carol will also be remembered by her wonderful extended family, Cathy Vanvalen, Karyn and Mike Lucas, Paige and Mitchell Hall, Paula and Eric Cummings, John and Ruth Setzer, Mike and Nary Setzer, Marsha and Harry Hizer, Holly and Bob Corolla, Terry Roemer, Connie Setzer, Brent Clay, Susan Fedorick, Christy, Scott, Carter and Cooper Laubach, Alicia Delfine, Mason Marchetti and Bryce Veet. Carol and Heinz met while they were both working at Jefferson Mills in Pulaski, Va. They were married in Toronto, Ontario, in 1982, where they started a successful textile business in both Toronto and Brantford, Ontario. They eventually settled and retired together in North Carolina, where they had a happy home, often shared with their many friends and family. Even in her most difficult, final days, Carol could light up a room with her smile. The family will be holding a celebration of Carol’s life at a later date when gatherings are safer. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Victory Junction Gang, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317; victoryjunction.org/give. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Bauer family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.