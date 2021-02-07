CAROL BAUER, 81, joined her beloved Heinz Bauer in eternal peace on January 22, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. Carol was born in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Howard and Helen Setzer. A graduate of Huntington High School’s Class of ’57, she is survived by her children, Victor Beuhring, Glenn and Jennifer Beuhring and Mark and Jill Beuhring; her siblings and their spouses, Jim and Mary Setzer, Dave and Nancy Setzer, Judith and Roy White; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Marybeth Beuhring, Leo Beuhring, and her great-grandchild, Braxton Beuhring. Carol will also be remembered by her wonderful extended family, Cathy Vanvalen, Karyn and Mike Lucas, Paige and Mitchell Hall, Paula and Eric Cummings, John and Ruth Setzer, Mike and Nary Setzer, Marsha and Harry Hizer, Holly and Bob Corolla, Terry Roemer, Connie Setzer, Brent Clay, Susan Fedorick, Christy, Scott, Carter and Cooper Laubach, Alicia Delfine, Mason Marchetti and Bryce Veet. Carol and Heinz met while they were both working at Jefferson Mills in Pulaski, Va. They were married in Toronto, Ontario, in 1982, where they started a successful textile business in both Toronto and Brantford, Ontario. They eventually settled and retired together in North Carolina, where they had a happy home, often shared with their many friends and family. Even in her most difficult, final days, Carol could light up a room with her smile. The family will be holding a celebration of Carol’s life at a later date when gatherings are safer. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Victory Junction Gang, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317; victoryjunction.org/give. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Bauer family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
- Business Beat: Tri-State region's first Five Below cuts ribbon
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake