CAROL LYNN VASS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 04, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born April 25, 1937 in New Martinsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pearl Saltsman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Perdue Vass; a son, Shane Vass; and a sister, Grace Eynon Ingrassellino. Carol was a homemaker and the best wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Huntington High School Majorette and was Miss Pony Express Attendant in 1954. She formerly attended River Cities Community Church. Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Roseman; five grandchildren: Jason (Gentry) Vass, Eric Vass, Danielle Cooper, Jenny (Jay) Morlachetta, and Richie Porter; eight great grandchildren: Averie Porter, Mia Morlachetta, Gabriel Morlachetta, Michael Morlachetta, Sadie Vass, Brooks Vass, Millie Shane Vass, and Kent Vass; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

