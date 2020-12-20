CAROL NADINE GWINN, 88, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Jefferson City, Missouri, surrounded by her family. She was born September 4, 1932, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Lester Otis and Pinkie Marie (Beckner) Ennis. She was a 1951 graduate of Huntington High School. Nadine worked for many years as a caring, loving and compassionate private caregiver. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family. Survivors include three sons, Joseph Ralph Follrod Jr., Auburn, Ind., Clifford Keith (Kathy) Gwinn, Hurricane, W.Va., Harold Edwin (Jenny) Gwinn, Huntington; ten grandchildren, Kevin Follrod, Eric (Jayne) Gwinn, Melissa (Jarred) Ritter, David (Mandy) Follrod, Carol (Tim) Galbraith, Christina (Adam) Brown, Heather (Dustin) Winton, Kimberly (Phil) McCabe, Kyle Gwinn, Matthew Gwinn; 25 great-grandchildren; loved nieces and nephews, Esta (Carl) Browning, Jim Ennis, Diane (Rick) Medina, Tom (Jackie) Ennis, Darlene Ennis and David (Diane) Ennis. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jean Stephenson and Lester Otis Ennis Jr. (Buster); and a beloved great-granddaughter, Norah Follrod. Private family services will be held in the spring. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri, is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.

