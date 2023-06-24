CAROL SUE ASBURY STEINER (1946-2023) was 76 years old when her earthly life ended on June 16, 2023. She was born in Huntington, W.Va. and her parents were Elmer and Marie Asbury. She attended Marshall University and earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and a one-time Miss Huntington pageant winner. At the age of 21 she married Dr. Terrence Steiner and they had two children who survive her, Terence Troy Lazzari and Meredith Steiner. She taught a total of 30 plus years in both W.Va. and Florida schools and thoroughly enjoyed her work with children. She enjoyed singing, dancing, walking on the beach, shopping, and traveling to see Broadway shows. She attended the Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Johns County, Florida and was an enthusiastic member of their choir. She is survived by her granddaughter, Shealee Steiner Kersey, her friend Danny Green, her sister Nancy Asbury and numerous cousins. She had many caring people in her life, including her caregivers; Rita, Sandy, Teresa, Chrissy and Melissa, as well as her physicians Dr. Wellman and Dr. Ferguson, and the dedicated staff of Hospice. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Flowers will be appreciated, or a donation may be made to the Elmer and Marie Asbury Educational Scholarship at Marshall University. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
