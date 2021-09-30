CAROL SUE COOPER SPENCE, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., the loving mother of Kitty (Rick) Doebler, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 4, 1932, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Lester and Alberta Curtis Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Spence; four siblings, Hilda (Tom) Hesson, Tommy and Gary Cooper and Dean (Mary Alice) Cooper; and granddaughter, April Burks Maynard. She is survived by one granddaughter, Lindsey Doebler; two great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Randy Maynard; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
