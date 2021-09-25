CAROL SUE HAYTON MEREDITH, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill DeMoss and Rev. Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was born December 11, 1941, in Kenova, W.Va., daughter of the late King Joseph and Lou Ella Thompson Hayton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Keith Meredith; two brothers, Arnold Chester Hayton and William Hayton, and two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Della Hayton; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo Hayton Arrowood (Sherman). Survivors include her beloved husband, Berlin Ray Meredith Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Berlin Meredith II (Kathy); grandsons, Keenan Joseph, Joshua Tyler and Champ Meredith; one brother, King Charles Hayton, and a sister-in-law, Libby Hayton; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

