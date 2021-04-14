CAROL SUE KNIGHT, 76, of Lesage, died April 11. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 17 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
