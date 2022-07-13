Carol Sue Parsons
SYSTEM

CAROL SUE PARSONS, 68, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Kelley and Lotus F. Meadows Kelley Keyser. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband John Edward Parsons; one daughter, Jeanene Booth (Douglas); one granddaughter, Emily Hysell (Zach); three great-grandchildren, Addison, Kaden and Nora; one sister, Geraldine K. Johnson; one brother, Larry M. Kelley (Susan); and one half-sister, Marilyn Coleman. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Trevor Droddy. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

