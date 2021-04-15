CAROL SUE TOMBLIN SMITH, of Branchland, W.Va., born April 2, 1949, went to her heavenly home on April 13, 2021. During her 72 years of life, she was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was also a devoted nurse for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her mother, Myra Roy, two sons, Henry “Chopper” Smith Jr. and William Matthew Smith Sr., grandmother, Margaret Wiley Tomblin, one sister, Margaret Brown, and two brothers, Freddrick and Edward McClellan. She is survived by her husband, Henry Smith Sr.; daughter, Teresa (Buddy) Miller; daughter-in-law, Donna Smith; stepfather, Raymond Roy; and lifelong friend/family, Priscilla McComas; six grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Davis, Brandon Smith, Joshua (Shelley) Miller, William Smith, Kourtney Smith and Zackary Smith; five great-grandchildren, Myles Taylor, Piper Miller, Maggie Davis, Maci Taylor and Ridge Miller. There will be a graveside service 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Smith Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

