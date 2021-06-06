CAROLE S. BROWN HAYNER ADKINS, 79, of Ceredo, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, June 7, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo, of which she was a member, with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Carole was born April 27, 1942, in Cyrus, W.Va., daughter of the late Henry B. and Myrtle A. Pyles Brown. She graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1960 and retired from the Tennessee Baptist Convention and then worked several years for the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Hayner and Otis Adkins; brothers, Buddy, Edward and Bobby Brown; twin sister, Linda Brown Graham; and grandson, Chase Adkins. Survivors include one brother, Johnny Mack Brown (Diana); two sons, James Michael Hayner and Timothy Scott Hayner (Jessica); and two stepsons, James A. Adkins (Gail) and Oscar S. Adkins (Tammy). She is also survived by grandsons, Case Hayner, Christopher Adkins, Brandon Harmon; granddaughters, Madison Ledsinger, Taylor Creighton, Kayla Osborne (Chris), Taylor Lowe and Ashlee Adkins; one sister-in-law, Linda Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday, June 7, 2021, at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
