CAROLINE LaDONA RAPPOLD, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 2, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Rappold. They were married on January 10, 1952, in Huntington. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2016. She was the mother of one daughter, Buffy LaDona Dingess, and six sons, Charlie (Michele), Steve (Connie), Mark (Rhonda), David (Tina), Chris and John (Michelle) Rappold. She was grandmother to 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was a past president of the Buford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working on her family’s genealogy. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.regerfh.com.

