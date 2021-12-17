A good teacher never stops teaching, and on December 14, 2021, when the bell rang to end the day for CAROLYN CUMMINGS, she could rest easy, knowing every plan in her lesson book had finally been covered. She was a schoolteacher for 44 years, but her time as a teacher went well beyond what she did professionally, for she was always teaching. To her parents, Rex and Ellen, who brought her into this world on October 25th, 1942, she taught pride, joy, and a new way to love. To her sister, Barbara Davis, she taught sharing, support, and honesty. To her husband of 57 years, Mel Cummings III, she taught love, selflessness, understanding, and compromise. To her children, Marjorie (Bill) Treacy, Mary (Britt) Arthur, Diana (JD) Maue, Melanie (Chris) Hughes, Mel (Jennie) Cummings, and Leslie Fraley, she taught not only the basics: badminton, canoeing, singing (“I Love You A Bushel and A Peck” was a favorite), and Boggle, but also deep devotion and faith, forgiveness, respect, independence, hard work, loving your siblings on the days they were your worst enemies, always doing your best, and that sometimes, when you swerve to avoid hitting a turtle in the road, you might end up destroying the turtle, but you can learn from the mistake. To those who knew her as “Grand-mère” her grandchildren Billy, Mary, Sarah, and Megan Treacy; Jordan Fulford (Kayla); Brooks Arthur (Caroline); Stone, Scout, and Autumn Arthur; Daniel and Jake Maue; Elliot, Bonnie, and Waverly Hughes; Will, Eli, and Heidi Cummings; Alexys Carter, Aaliyah Burnside, and Adyson Murphy; and great-grandson Cohen Fulford, she taught gentleness, laughter, fun, and that it’s okay to unapologetically love chocolate (especially, Fudge Rounds). To her friends: those she knew as a child in Gallipolis, as a teacher, as a neighbor at Woodlands, or as a member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, she taught integrity, humility, fellowship, and the importance of faith in her life. But it was near the end that she taught us all her most valuable lessons, sometimes silently, sometimes distantly, but always with grace. Patience. Compassion. Courage. Strength. What it means to live as a Christian. That things can be taken from us, but never lost. That you can be fragile and unbreakable at the same time. That memories might be fleeting, but to savor them and make as many as we can, while we can.
In order to teach one final lesson, Carolyn donated her body to science because even in death, she is a teacher.
A memorial service will be held December 21 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, and the family will receive visitors at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.