CAROLYN DELORIS HEDGE, of Barboursville, W.Va., born September 2, 1951, passed away December 21, 2021, at the age of seventy years, three months and nineteen days. She was the daughter of the late Bill and June Walls. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Joyce Walls. She is survived by her husband, Allen Hedge of Barboursville, W.Va.; one son, Charles E. Bell II of Snellville, Ga.; one daughter, Michelle (Phill) Norman of Beckley, W.Va.; one sister, Donna Clay of Huntington, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Noah Norman and Emma Grace Norman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor David Cardwell officiating. Interment will follow in Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

