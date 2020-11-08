CAROLYN HUBBARD GILLISPIE, 87, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 9, 2020, at noon by Father Jim Morgan at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Carolyn was born on July 30, 1933, in Queen Shoals, W.Va., to the late Wade and Georgia Graham Hubbard. Carolyn was a teacher for the Cabell County Schools system. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mel Gillispie. She is survived by her son, Graham Gillispie and fiancée Marva Hornbuckle; and grandchildren, Kathryn and Tyler Hensley and Rachel Gillispie. Special thank you to Angela Ronald Smith, caregiver. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Music Department. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
