CAROLYN REED TEMPLETON, 96, of Huntington died Monday June 19, 2023, in The Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born March 28, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William Edward and Jennie Mae Hollingsworth Reed. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carlos Templeton, a brother, Laurence Reed. Carolyn graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree. A member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and retired from the Social Security Administration as a Social Security Analyst. She is survived by two sons, James Reed Templeton (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Virginia, Marc Harlow Templeton (Sharel) of Lexington, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Laura Templeton O'Connor (Dominic) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, John Andrew Templeton (Colleen) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Donald Reed Templeton (Summer) of Lancaster, Kentucky and David Thomas Templeton (Cristy) Lexington, Kentucky; great grandchildren Haley Reid Templeton, Lylah Kathleen Templeton, Madison Reed Templeton and Cara Grace Lewis; one niece and one nephew, Sharon Reed Fuller of Kenova, West Virginia, and Stephen Reed of Lutz, Florida. In keeping with her wishes, there will be a graveside service only at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church or the Woodlands' Employee Gratuity Fund. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
