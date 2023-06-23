The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CAROLYN REED TEMPLETON, 96, of Huntington, widow of Jack Carlos Templeton, died June 19 in The Woodlands Retirement Community. She retired from the Social Security Administration as an analyst. Honoring her wishes, there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 27 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church or The Woodlands' Employee Gratuity Fund. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

