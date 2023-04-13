CAROLYN ROSE BARR, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. She was born November 16, 1945 in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ted T. Barr and Juanita Brafford Barr. She was a 1963 graduate of Huntington East High School and was a member of Guyandotte Church of Christ. She retired from sales and management. Survivors include: two daughters, Kendra Beckett of Huntington and Kara Clark of Nashville, Ten.; three grandchildren, Jared (Lauren) Beckett of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rayce Clark and Mad Clark, both of Nashville, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Willow Beckett, Lorelei Beckett, and Foster Beckett; and a niece, Gina Howell of Huntington. A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, followed by a memorial fundraiser dinner at the Barboursville Moose Lodge 2586, 4341 U.S. Route 60 East, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington, from 5 to to 7 p.m.

