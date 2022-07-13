Carolyn Rose Chambers
CAROLYN ROSE CHAMBERS, 75, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born June 24, 1947, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther and Martha Rose Caserta Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Sue Gue, and two brothers, Donald E. Moore and Paul David Moore. She is survived by her husband, Mike Chambers; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Jason Gue of Salt Rock; one son, David Chambers of Huntington; four grandchildren, Brittany Chambers, Ashley Gue, Hailey Gue and Jared Gue; and one great-grandchild, Adyn Loudermilk. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Sam Vance and Pastor Sam Vance II officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

