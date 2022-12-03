CAROLYN SMITH of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Campus Christian Center at Marshall University. The family will greet and visit with friends following the service. She was born April 14, 1946, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late George and Mary Ellen Noell. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Sherl Gravely. Carolyn was President and co-owner of Huntington Junior College where she enjoyed a long and rewarding career through the success of her students and graduates. She maintained a close relationship with her staff and faculty whom she considered family. Carolyn was a graduate of Marshall University and past president of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She was honored with an Award of Distinction by the Marshall University College of Education. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. She has an endowed scholarship to support the College of Education and Professional Development General Scholarship Fund. She was a supporter of many local charities. She is survived by a very special son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild, Shannon, Kristen, and Saige Georgeanne Smith; a very close companion, Jeff Brown, his daughter, husband, and granddaughter, Amy, Paul, and Katie Castronovo, his son and granddaughter, Jack Brown and Uriah Kordish; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Anthony Broglio; a large extended family, a great group of nieces and nephews, and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's wishes were for contributions to be made to the Carolyn Noell Smith COEPD Scholarship Endowment Fund at Marshall University, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, or the favorite charity of one's choice. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
