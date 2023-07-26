CAROLYN SPRAGGINS, 83, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on July 18, 2023. She was born in Cabell County, West Virginia, on January 5, 1940, to Herbert and Ola Dunn. She is survived by her beloved daughter Candace (Mark) Cooper; treasured siblings Herbert Dunn (Lois) and Betty Daily (Victor); and many adoring nieces and nephews. Retired from Servpro at 70, was a long-standing member of Bennetts Corners United Methodist Church in Brunswick, Ohio and volunteered at The Oaks up until her move to Tampa, Fla. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brown Cemetery, Balls Gap, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Care Centers, www.SuncoastHospice.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hot Dog Festival set to return next week; group petitions state health officer to cancel event
- Marshall Artists series announces events for 2023-24 season
- The story behind the giant animal statues on US 60
- Chuck Landon: There's a new Pruett at Marshall
- Lost Huntington: Falls City
- Beverly Holley named new Guyandotte Elementary principal
- West Virginia's Spider-Man uses black widow silk to repair survey instruments
- Annual Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure Float scheduled for July 29
- Library, park board express concerns over excess levy discussions
- Barboursville man faces charges in fatal shooting
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Hurricane tops Barboursville in 9-10-year-old Little League Softball state final
- Photo: OVC 7-on-7 football at South Point High
- Photos: Dalton Tucker Football Camp
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducts Job Fair
- Photos: HPD hires six probationary police officers
- Photos: Sunflower Seeds Inc. conducts 5K to benefit Ukrainian refugees
- Photos: Honorary Joseph A. Slash Education Square unveiled during ceremony
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
- Photos: Novice Chess League at Barboursville Public Library