CAROLYN SPRAGGINS, 83, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on July 18, 2023. She was born in Cabell County, West Virginia, on January 5, 1940, to Herbert and Ola Dunn. She is survived by her beloved daughter Candace (Mark) Cooper; treasured siblings Herbert Dunn (Lois) and Betty Daily (Victor); and many adoring nieces and nephews. Retired from Servpro at 70, was a long-standing member of Bennetts Corners United Methodist Church in Brunswick, Ohio and volunteered at The Oaks up until her move to Tampa, Fla. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brown Cemetery, Balls Gap, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Care Centers, www.SuncoastHospice.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

