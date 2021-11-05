CAROLYN SUE CUMM, 74, of Huntington, widow of Fred Cumm, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be private. She was a kindergarten aide at Kellogg Elementary. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.

