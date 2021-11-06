CAROLYN SUE CUMM, 74, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Sullivan at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be private. Carolyn was born on May 6, 1947, in Griffithsville, W.Va., to the late Lines and Myrtle Virginia Dragoo. Carolyn retired from the Wayne County Board of Education after working as a kindergarten aide at Kellogg Elementary. She loved to sew, and she was a faithful member of Good Samaritan Church in Harveytown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cumm, and four sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim (Michelle) Cumm; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Jack) Horton; four grandchildren, Zachery, Jacob and Grace Cumm and Joshua Horton; two brothers, Ernest Dragoo and Charles Dragoo; one sister, Virginia Griffith; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- Grand jury indicts several on drug charges
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- Cabell Huntington Hospital workers to strike for first time in 23 years after rejecting proposed contract
- Cabell Huntington Hospital cancels some elective surgeries due to pending strike
- Jessica Huff brings college, pro experience to St. Joe girls
- Sun Belt, Marshall leaders celebrate new alliance
- Cunningham prods Herd to take Brumfield
- Officials say Cabell Huntington Hospital operations running smoothly despite strike
- Technical issue delays Lawrence County election results
Collections
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest
- Photos: 21st annual Sunday dinner with Rocco
- Photos: Marshall vs. Davis & Elkins, men's basketball
- Photos: Halloween candy drop at Ritter Park
- Photos: Trunk-or-Treat at Saint Ann Catholic Church
- Photos: Marshall conducts press conference following Sun Belt announcement
- Photos: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church's 18th annual “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” service
- Photos: Fairland vs. Buckeye Trail, football
- Photos: Trick-or-treat at Guyan Estates