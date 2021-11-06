CAROLYN SUE CUMM, 74, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Sullivan at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be private. Carolyn was born on May 6, 1947, in Griffithsville, W.Va., to the late Lines and Myrtle Virginia Dragoo. Carolyn retired from the Wayne County Board of Education after working as a kindergarten aide at Kellogg Elementary. She loved to sew, and she was a faithful member of Good Samaritan Church in Harveytown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cumm, and four sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim (Michelle) Cumm; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Jack) Horton; four grandchildren, Zachery, Jacob and Grace Cumm and Joshua Horton; two brothers, Ernest Dragoo and Charles Dragoo; one sister, Virginia Griffith; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

