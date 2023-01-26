No farewell words were spoken. No time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. CAROLYN SUE HART, 65 of Huntington, W.Va., went to join her heavenly family in an early morning house fire on January 15, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1957, to the late Carl Otis Craft and Elenora Jean Johnson-Craft. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Donald Keith Hart Sr. and three brothers Larry Allen Craft, Carl Franklin Craft "Dink," and "Baby" James Craft. She is survived by her companion of 41 years, Frank Maryland Napier; three sons, Donald K. (Sabrina) Hart Jr., Bruce A. (Michele) Hart and Christopher A. Hart; one daughter, Tera S. Napier; one adopted daughter / granddaughter Chloe D. (Jacob) Frasher; 12 amazing grandchildren and six beautiful great-grandchildren. Carolyn graduated in 1975 from Huntington High School and returned to school, graduating in 1999 at the age of 42 from the Huntington Junior College of Business. She spent most of her life working very hard for her children and if God judges us by our true heart and soul then she will be in heaven walking along her beach with her closest friend, Bonnie Napier collecting seashells and finally at peace. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Bud Wheeler and Pastor Jay Ross. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 27 at the Reger Funeral Home. Contributions to help with funeral expenses can be made at the Reger Funeral Home website www.regerfh.com.
