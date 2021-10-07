In loving memory of CAROLYN SUE JEFFERSON LEWIS, 60, of Milton, W.Va., who passed away at home Monday, September 27, 2021, a memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Balls Chapel Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Carolyn was born November 5, 1960, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delbert Franklin Jefferson and Lottie Pearl Ball Jefferson of Milton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lewis of Huntington, W.Va.; four brothers, Joseph “John” Jefferson, Worthey Jefferson, Roger Jefferson, all of Milton, W.Va., and James “Dean” Jefferson of Phoenix, Ariz. Carolyn is survived by four sisters, Evelyn Jefferson, Mary Spurlock, Brenda Jefferson, Bonnie Ayers and brother-in-law Shawn Ayers, one brother, Othel Jefferson, all of Milton, W.Va.; and two nieces, Jamie Chapman of Milton, W.Va., and Kristi Hiers of Pason, Ariz.; and a nephew, James Jefferson of Buckeye, Ariz.; two great-nephews; a great-niece; her beloved fur-babies, Sassi and Allie; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Carolyn is deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. We love you, Carolyn, and we will meet you again someday when we join you on the other side with our mom, dad and brothers. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Marshall University student files a lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Ethics clear in potential hiring of Smith at MU
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Special Metals plant continuing to operate despite strike, company official says
- Herd coaches fly to locals schools to recruit
- Milton gas station shooting death case heads to grand jury
- Cabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19
- Police roundup: One dead Friday in WV 2 crash
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: Fall Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Photos: Marshall football falls to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro