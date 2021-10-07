In loving memory of CAROLYN SUE JEFFERSON LEWIS, 60, of Milton, W.Va., who passed away at home Monday, September 27, 2021, a memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Balls Chapel Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Carolyn was born November 5, 1960, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delbert Franklin Jefferson and Lottie Pearl Ball Jefferson of Milton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lewis of Huntington, W.Va.; four brothers, Joseph “John” Jefferson, Worthey Jefferson, Roger Jefferson, all of Milton, W.Va., and James “Dean” Jefferson of Phoenix, Ariz. Carolyn is survived by four sisters, Evelyn Jefferson, Mary Spurlock, Brenda Jefferson, Bonnie Ayers and brother-in-law Shawn Ayers, one brother, Othel Jefferson, all of Milton, W.Va.; and two nieces, Jamie Chapman of Milton, W.Va., and Kristi Hiers of Pason, Ariz.; and a nephew, James Jefferson of Buckeye, Ariz.; two great-nephews; a great-niece; her beloved fur-babies, Sassi and Allie; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Carolyn is deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. We love you, Carolyn, and we will meet you again someday when we join you on the other side with our mom, dad and brothers. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.regerfh.com

