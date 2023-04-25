CAROLYN SUE NESTER, 87 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Leach officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Carolyn was born November 3, 1935, in Norton, Va., a daughter of the late Elijah Herbert and Lena Swanson Clay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Ray Nester; one sister, Sondra Hewlett; three brothers, George Roland Clay, Henry Reginald Clay and Darrell Taylor Clay and a precious granddaughter, Lauren Nester. She is survived by her five children and their spouses Michael Ray Nester (Carla), Steven Douglas Nester (Sera), Valinda Sue Imes (William), Reginald Allen Nester (Cindy) and Lisa Gayle Maynard (Jimmie); two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ralph Denny Clay (Barbara) and Larry Brooks Clay; sister-in-law Linda Clay; nine adorable grandchildren, Megan, John, Micah, Nathan, Andrea, Samantha, Doug, Sacha and Jessica and seventeen great-grandchildren, each of whom thought they were number one. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

