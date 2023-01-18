CAROLYN SUE ODOM, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., arrived in her heavenly home Sunday, January 15, 2023, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Bob McGlone. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Carolyn was born June 23, 1946 in Russell, Ky., to her loving parents, the late Willard and Doris Mae Blankenship Dickerson. She was a 1964 graduate of Vinson High School. Also preceding her in death was her very dear Aunt Lorraine. Surviving Carolyn is her precious daughter Gailyn (Keith); special furry friend Tucker; one brother, Jimmy (Rosetta); one sister, Pamela (Jeff); two nieces, Kristie (Scott), Tabitha (Caroline); one nephew, Jimmie Lee (Leslie); and grandnephews and nieces: Zack, Tia, Austin, Gage, Cross and Reagyn. A special thank you to Joey and Jamey for the love they have shown and for being such a blessing to Carolyn. Faith, family, and friends were so important to Carolyn, including special friends Jackie, Larry, Peggy and Kenny. The family would also like to thank Dr. M. Raman and the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital and Hospice of Huntington for the care and compassion they provided. A visitation will be held at the Reger Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Cabell Wayne Animal shelter in Carolyn's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Work begins at site of planned Culloden interchange
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- Cabell delegate wants Nov. 14 to be declared state memorial day
- WVSSAC assistant director Reed dead at 55
- Don Nash
- Village Caregiving of Barboursville celebrates decade of growth
- Fatality reported in car wreck near Salt Rock
- Ahmed becomes 12th Herd player to enter transfer portal
- Ohio man who gave drugs to inmate who died of overdose is sentenced to prison
- Curfman sparks Herd in 73-65 win over ODU
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Mall hosts Champions Rally for HHS
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall welcomes incoming students
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland
- Photos: Men's basketball, Marshall defeats Old Dominion 73-65
- Photos: Girls basketball, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: New Year, New You: Family Health and Wellness Fair
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Elks Hoop Shoot