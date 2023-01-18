Carolyn Sue Odom
CAROLYN SUE ODOM, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., arrived in her heavenly home Sunday, January 15, 2023, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Bob McGlone. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Carolyn was born June 23, 1946 in Russell, Ky., to her loving parents, the late Willard and Doris Mae Blankenship Dickerson. She was a 1964 graduate of Vinson High School. Also preceding her in death was her very dear Aunt Lorraine. Surviving Carolyn is her precious daughter Gailyn (Keith); special furry friend Tucker; one brother, Jimmy (Rosetta); one sister, Pamela (Jeff); two nieces, Kristie (Scott), Tabitha (Caroline); one nephew, Jimmie Lee (Leslie); and grandnephews and nieces: Zack, Tia, Austin, Gage, Cross and Reagyn. A special thank you to Joey and Jamey for the love they have shown and for being such a blessing to Carolyn. Faith, family, and friends were so important to Carolyn, including special friends Jackie, Larry, Peggy and Kenny. The family would also like to thank Dr. M. Raman and the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital and Hospice of Huntington for the care and compassion they provided. A visitation will be held at the Reger Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Cabell Wayne Animal shelter in Carolyn's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

