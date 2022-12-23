CAROLYN SUE SHAVER, 86, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence. Sue was born May 29, 1936, in Manheim, W.Va., a daughter of the late Francis Wilkins Gibson and Catherine Dewitt Gibson. She was a Registered Nurse, quilter, avid reader, and a woman of strong faith in God. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Shaver and brother Francis M. Gibson. Survivors include her brother Charles (Marsha) Gibson of Reading, Pa.; two daughters, Cristi (Kevin) Elstone of Redford, Mich., and Lisa Newman of Lynchburg, Va.; three sons, Mitch (Micki) Shaver of Huntington, W.Va., Todd Shaver and Eric Shaver of Lavalette, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Erin, Adam (Tiffany), and Karl Shaver, Kelli (Alex) Slayden, Alyssa (Carlos) Pizaña, Stacy (Doug) Oliver, Daniel, Andrew and Brian Newman; three great-grandchildren, Avery Slayden, Samuel Pizaña, and Eliza Oliver. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to West Huntington Branch Public Library, 901 14th St. W, Huntington, WV 25704. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family.
