Clark Jarrell
CAROLYN WELLS CLARK JARRELL, 85, of Huntington, WV, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 4th, 2023. She was born on September 30th, 1937, in Huntington, WV, the daughter of the late Paul Duesenberry Clark and Anita Wells Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry "Pat" Jarrell, one son Daniel Joseph Jarrell and two brothers, Paul "Butch" Clark and James "Jimmy" Clark. Carolyn spent many years as a teacher's aide for the Cabell County Board of Education and formed lifelong friendships with both co-workers and students. Carolyn was truly one of a kind, deeply faithful to God, but also intensely creative and artsy, silly, witty, and oh so quirky. She was most importantly, a loving mother to her five children and Mimi to her beloved grandson J-Pat. Many throughout the community will remember her as "the cat-paw lady," always sporting her two rubber cat paws on her fingers asking for cat food, just to put smiles on the faces of every single person she encountered. She had a wicked sense of humor and an infectious smile. Carolyn always wanted everyone to feel welcome into her home and was an instant friend to anyone who rang the doorbell. An absolute lover of all of God's creations, she was always saving anything that had a heartbeat and an appetite. She especially adored her cats Albert and Lovey, and all of the countless others that found her before. Carolyn had a host of nicknames over the years, including her stage name of "Violet Wellsley" that she used while she and her favorite "Cuz" Nancy Runyon, entertained audiences as members of the Junior Women's Club, and most recently the self-bestowed "Wrinkles McGillicutty," her self-deprecating ode to her aging skin. Carolyn is survived by her children, Scott (Debbie) Jarrell of Chesapeake, OH; Jody (Dave) Wilson of Mooresville, NC; Sara Beth Ahrens of Huntington; Laura Jarrell (Dwayne Walters) of Huntington; Ryan (Dee Dee, her daughter Jordan and grandson Nicholas) Jarrell of Lesage; and her beloved grandson James Patrick Jarrell of Lesage. The family would like to thank Carolyn's many friends and family (too many to name) for all of the visits, calls and prayers. A special thank you to DeeDee for her loving care given to Carolyn in her final months and to T. Scott "Scotty Waddie Doodle" Parsons who never failed to make her laugh. To Dr. Syam Stoll for his love, his kindness, his friendship and constant availability to Carolyn; to her neighbors, all of whom she truly cherished; to her special Church family at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, especially William and Barbara Hale, who are considered like brother and sister to Carolyn's children; to her many physicians and staff for their very kind understanding and patience and to Hospice of Huntington, the Nurses, the Aides, the Counselors and other staff who were and are simply amazing human beings. Bless you all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's name to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, your place of worship, a favorite animal rescue or to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on August 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel in Barboursville with Pastor John Yeager, her friend and neighbor of more than 20 years officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to noon on August 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.