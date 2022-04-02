CARRIE LYNNE HEABERLIN McGUIRE, 71, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Eddie Gandy officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Carrie was born November 11, 1950, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard and Eula McGlone Heaberlin. She attended Ceredo-Kenova High School, she was a former Phlebotomist with LabCorp and she was a member of the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Allen Reynolds (Jenny); two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Yeoman (Paul) and Amanda Lycan (Ray); 12 grandchildren, Kristopher Reynolds, Allison Reynolds, Kate Romans, Ben Romans, Luke Reynolds, Jace Reynolds, Sullivan Yeoman, Gabe Yeoman, Levi Yeoman, Hannah Cassidy, Abby Cassidy and Nathan Cassidy (Anna); and seven great-grandchildren, Kennlie, Jamison, Colt, Kam, Londyn, Vinny and Bristol. Friends may call two hours prior to the service Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

