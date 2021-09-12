CARROLL “TEDDY BEAR” PLYBON, 79, of Lavalette, passed away on September 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Drew Leep. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. He was born on December 4, 1941, in Wayne County, the son of the late Cleo and Fannie Adkins Plybon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Cleo Jr., Bill, Frank, Jackie and Don Plybon, Rebecca McComas, JoAnn Adkins and Karen Dixon. He was a veteran of the US Army, worked at Conners Steel and was the owner and operator of Farmers Furniture. He was an avid golfer, member of the former Spring Valley Country Club and a lifetime member at Sugarwood Golf Club. He began his journey in golf as a caddie at the former Spring Valley Country Club, along with Ed and Jack Allen and Red Sowder. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Waugh Plybon; daughter, Bobbi Jo Sharp; grandchildren, Sophia and Lilah Sharp; step-grandchildren, Nathan and Lacey Ramsey and Addison Mooney; siblings and their spouses, Bob and Cheryl Plybon, Rosie Leep and Danny and Linda Plybon; and two special brothers-in-law, Mike Powell and Billy Damron. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family requests that you follow the CDC and state of West Virginia health department guidelines for masks and social distancing. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website on Monday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
