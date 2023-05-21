CASEY O'NEAL BARR, 45 of Huntington, born September 15, 1977, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Cheryll Barr; brother Matthew Barr; sister Carrie Barr and her husband Rushan Perera; and his children, Izac and Izabella Barr, who he truly loved. He will be dearly missed by his family. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
