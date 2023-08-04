CATHERINE ANNE ALTIZER was a caring mother, granddaughter, sister, and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6 at Beard Mortuary. She left this world unexpectedly on July 27, 2023, in Akron, Ohio at the age of 49. She was born to Debbie Ballard and Chris (Vickie) Altizer on January 15, 1974, in Huntington, West Virginia.
She graduated from Huntington East High school in 1992 and later went on to earn her associate degree in 2005 at Huntington Junior College, which was one of her proudest achievements. She spent many years as a court reporter and later transitioned to sales when she relocated to Akron, Ohio in 2015.
