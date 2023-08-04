The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CATHERINE ANNE ALTIZER was a caring mother, granddaughter, sister, and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6 at Beard Mortuary. She left this world unexpectedly on July 27, 2023, in Akron, Ohio at the age of 49. She was born to Debbie Ballard and Chris (Vickie) Altizer on January 15, 1974, in Huntington, West Virginia.

She graduated from Huntington East High school in 1992 and later went on to earn her associate degree in 2005 at Huntington Junior College, which was one of her proudest achievements. She spent many years as a court reporter and later transitioned to sales when she relocated to Akron, Ohio in 2015.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you